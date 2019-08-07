Rate3 Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.89 Million (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. In the last week, Rate3 has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. Rate3 has a total market capitalization of $1.89 million and $242,968.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rate3 token can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, Bibox, BitForex and DDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $549.43 or 0.04597873 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00041409 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000258 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000148 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000986 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Rate3 Token Profile

RTE is a token. It launched on April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rate3 is medium.com/official-rate3 . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Rate3

Rate3 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Hotbit, Bibox, Ethfinex, FCoin, Coinrail, BitForex, HADAX, DDEX, DEx.top and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rate3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rate3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

