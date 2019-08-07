Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Cut to Neutral at Dougherty & Co

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) was downgraded by research analysts at Dougherty & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on QUOT. ValuEngine downgraded Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Quotient Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. TheStreet downgraded Quotient Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Quotient Technology in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, First Analysis downgraded Quotient Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Quotient Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Quotient Technology stock traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.45. The company had a trading volume of 682,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,511. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.98. Quotient Technology has a 12 month low of $8.92 and a 12 month high of $15.98. The company has a market capitalization of $983.40 million, a P/E ratio of -31.02 and a beta of -0.13.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $104.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Quotient Technology will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Connie L. Chen sold 2,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $32,998.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 236,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,811,303.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ronald J. Fior sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $153,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,020.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,523 shares of company stock valued at $384,936. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QUOT. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 37,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

