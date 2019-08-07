Quilter PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 1.70 (LON:QLT)

Quilter PLC (LON:QLT) announced a dividend on Monday, August 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Quilter stock opened at GBX 136.30 ($1.78) on Wednesday. Quilter has a 12-month low of GBX 109.30 ($1.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 156.90 ($2.05). The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion and a PE ratio of 5.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 144.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Quilter in a research note on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.42) price objective on shares of Quilter in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 173 ($2.26).

In other news, insider Paul Feeney sold 78,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.83), for a total transaction of £110,072.20 ($143,828.83).

Quilter Company Profile

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment offers face-to-face financial advice services; mortgage and financial planning advice, and financial solutions for individuals and businesses; multi-asset investment solutions for its customers' accumulation and decumulation needs; and discretionary and advisory wealth management services to private investors and corporate pension funds, trusts, and charities.

