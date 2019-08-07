Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MU. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 73.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 49.9% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 56.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 705 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MU. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Nomura decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.27.

In other Micron Technology news, insider Joel L. Poppen sold 654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $29,848.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,860,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 57,244 shares of company stock worth $2,624,899 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MU traded down $1.58 on Wednesday, hitting $41.04. 22,645,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,942,716. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.65. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $53.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.30. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 37.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.15 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

