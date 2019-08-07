Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,028 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises about 2.2% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $7,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RDA Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at $1,341,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.5% in the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 8,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 480,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,576,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 25,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCG Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at $105,000. 40.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up from $210.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.48.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.04. 959,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,747,544. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $129.77 and a one year high of $195.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.65 billion, a PE ratio of 43.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $170.57.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty retailer reported $8.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $7.82. The business had revenue of $93.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.68 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.72%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

