Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 454,353 Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 454,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,610,000. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF comprises 8.5% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.54% of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 181.5% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,130,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,299 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 278.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,048,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,321,000 after purchasing an additional 770,739 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,641,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 218.9% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 569,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,719,000 after buying an additional 391,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,966,000.

VGSH traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $61.04. The company had a trading volume of 4,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,091. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.55 and a fifty-two week high of $61.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.82.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

