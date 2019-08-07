Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel acquired a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the first quarter worth $201,000. GenTrust LLC acquired a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network acquired a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the first quarter worth $216,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HEZU traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.87. The company had a trading volume of 61,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,027. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF has a twelve month low of $25.24 and a twelve month high of $31.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.33.

