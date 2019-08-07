Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $915,000 Investment in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000. iShares MBS ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.01. The stock had a trading volume of 30,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,509. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $101.75 and a 52 week high of $108.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.56.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Further Reading: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.