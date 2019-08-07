Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Invests $39,000 in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. One Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 43,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,585,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 181,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,039,000 after purchasing an additional 16,513 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 7,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $75.56. 228,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,385,884. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.75. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $65.04 and a 12 month high of $90.56.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

