Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 451,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,270,000 after buying an additional 69,257 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 105,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 322,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,718,000 after buying an additional 37,189 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,016,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 320.3% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,601,000 after buying an additional 118,989 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VTIP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.50. The company had a trading volume of 14,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,154. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.32. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $47.69 and a 1 year high of $49.49.

