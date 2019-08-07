Quarterhill (QTRH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Quarterhill (NASDAQ:QTRH) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th.

Quarterhill (NASDAQ:QTRH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. Quarterhill had a negative net margin of 35.21% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $39.84 million for the quarter.

QTRH stock opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.79. Quarterhill has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.74.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QTRH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quarterhill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Quarterhill from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill Inc focuses on acquisition and management of technology companies that provides products and services worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to 3D television, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging, medical stent, intelligent personal assistant, enhanced image processing, streaming video, non-volatile flash and other memory, semiconductor clocking, LED lighting, and various other technologies; automotive headlight assemblies, phased loop semiconductor licensing, microcontrollers applicable to safety-critical aerospace, computer gaming, CMOS image sensors, building automation, and smart meter monitoring; and medical, industrial, and automotive applications.

