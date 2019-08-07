Quark (QRK) Price Tops $0.0108 on Major Exchanges

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. Quark has a market capitalization of $2.81 million and approximately $54.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Quark has traded up 91.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Quark coin can now be bought for $0.0108 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, FreiExchange and Bittylicious.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000061 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Quark Profile

QRK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 259,155,439 coins. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info

Buying and Selling Quark

Quark can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, Cryptopia and FreiExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

