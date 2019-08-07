Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $755,000 Position in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,995,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 270.8% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 68,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 305,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after purchasing an additional 115,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

BJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered BJs Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 target price on BJs Wholesale Club and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BJs Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.70.

In other BJs Wholesale Club news, SVP Kirk Saville sold 4,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $112,353.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher J. Baldwin sold 63,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $1,646,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,974,124 shares of company stock worth $220,423,495 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

BJs Wholesale Club stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.00. The stock had a trading volume of 38,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,664. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.74. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $19.31 and a 1-year high of $32.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.55.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 72.36% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BJs Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

