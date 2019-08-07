Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $710,000 Position in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $45,331,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 3,157.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 710,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,163,000 after buying an additional 688,454 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 436.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 248,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,712,000 after buying an additional 202,386 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,896,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,597,000 after buying an additional 151,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,294,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,651,000 after buying an additional 133,882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $73,590,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Ducker bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.07 per share, with a total value of $48,140.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVT traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $20.49. The stock had a trading volume of 22,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,316. nVent Electric PLC has a fifty-two week low of $19.71 and a fifty-two week high of $29.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.54.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $539.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is presently 40.23%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Sunday. Buckingham Research downgraded nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Vertical Research downgraded nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded nVent Electric from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

