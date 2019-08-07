Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 778 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,532 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,960,427 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $687,171,000 after buying an additional 462,478 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,827,955 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $286,616,000 after buying an additional 1,483,427 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,369,659 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,604,000 after buying an additional 678,228 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,026,296 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $161,957,000 after buying an additional 444,273 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,253,651 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,594,000 after buying an additional 19,275 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William Stensrud sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $910,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,861.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rahul N. Merchant sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $67,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,232.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,500 shares of company stock worth $1,408,340. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Juniper Networks stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.16. The company had a trading volume of 81,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,252,590. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $30.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Juniper Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.88%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JNPR. Citigroup cut Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Raymond James set a $30.00 price target on Juniper Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.62.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

