Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stock Position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 320.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 21.4% during the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,846,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,604,000 after acquiring an additional 502,358 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,218,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,980,000 after acquiring an additional 167,729 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 53.1% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,149,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,810,000 after acquiring an additional 398,865 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 4.0% during the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,094,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,817,000 after acquiring an additional 42,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 679,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Shares of CHTR stock traded down $7.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $374.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,609. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $85.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $399.48. Charter Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $272.91 and a 1-year high of $417.13.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $11.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 3.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications Inc will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.78, for a total transaction of $389,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,588,879.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lance Conn sold 927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $370,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,820,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHTR shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $480.00 price target for the company. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $383.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $413.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $415.71.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

See Also: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.