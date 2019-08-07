Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,776 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 2,135.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 75,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,494,000 after purchasing an additional 71,998 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. BB&T Corp raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 3,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,382,000. Institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.32.

Workday stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $186.78. 513,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,779. Workday Inc has a 12-month low of $117.72 and a 12-month high of $226.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a PE ratio of -153.10 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.84.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Workday had a negative return on equity of 14.92% and a negative net margin of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $825.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Workday Inc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 1,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total transaction of $216,291.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.14, for a total transaction of $57,942,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 757,346 shares of company stock worth $154,821,963 over the last three months. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

