Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Has $816,000 Holdings in KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,650 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in KLA-Tencor were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,778,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,406,425,000 after purchasing an additional 541,351 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,545,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $423,360,000 after purchasing an additional 571,970 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,972,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $355,004,000 after purchasing an additional 53,954 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,374,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,281,000 after purchasing an additional 125,142 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,306,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $275,466,000 after purchasing an additional 84,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian M. Trafas sold 274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.36, for a total transaction of $33,252.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 274 shares in the company, valued at $33,252.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teri A. Little sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.38, for a total value of $165,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,966.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on KLA-Tencor from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut KLA-Tencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on KLA-Tencor from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised KLA-Tencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of KLA-Tencor in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA-Tencor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.21.

KLA-Tencor stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $134.33. 27,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,427,929. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.35. KLA-Tencor Corp has a 12 month low of $80.65 and a 12 month high of $143.95.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. KLA-Tencor had a return on equity of 72.34% and a net margin of 29.83%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. KLA-Tencor’s payout ratio is currently 35.46%.

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

