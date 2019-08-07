Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 18,477 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in WPX Energy were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 158,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 105,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,044 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WPX. KeyCorp upped their price objective on WPX Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks set a $21.00 price objective on WPX Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on WPX Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut WPX Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WPX Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.52.

Shares of NYSE WPX traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.10. 665,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,732,154. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. WPX Energy Inc has a one year low of $8.79 and a one year high of $20.80.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.34 million. WPX Energy had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

