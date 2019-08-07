Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 49,612 Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 49,612 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 7.0% during the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,830,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,366,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 31.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,293,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,197,000 after purchasing an additional 306,185 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 5.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,160,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,895,000 after purchasing an additional 57,250 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 57.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,071,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,370,000 after purchasing an additional 390,100 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 3.8% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 788,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,511,000 after acquiring an additional 28,909 shares in the last quarter. 37.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.17. 661,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,426. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.13. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $18.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 53.81%. The company had revenue of $382.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Daniel G. Kelly, Jr. acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.01 per share, for a total transaction of $81,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven B. Mckeever acquired 5,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.52 per share, for a total transaction of $98,812.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 26,265 shares of company stock worth $468,909 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush set a $20.00 target price on Ares Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $19.00 target price on Ares Capital and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ares Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

