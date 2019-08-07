Quantis Network Price Up 11.7% Over Last 7 Days (QUAN)

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. During the last week, Quantis Network has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar. One Quantis Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Quantis Network has a total market cap of $13,932.00 and $3,685.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00247090 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008353 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.76 or 0.01225726 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000652 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00019994 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00094015 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Quantis Network Profile

Quantis Network’s total supply is 5,540,572 coins. The official website for Quantis Network is quantisnetwork.org . Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork

Quantis Network Coin Trading

Quantis Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

