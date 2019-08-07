QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel lowered its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,222 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 27,494 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises about 2.9% of SFE Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,379,210 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $534,896,000 after purchasing an additional 99,528 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 179.2% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,770,291 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $272,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061,598 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,221,596 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $183,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,071 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,665,440 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $152,010,000 after purchasing an additional 163,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,659,746 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $151,685,000 after purchasing an additional 416,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Erin L. Polek sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $103,992.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,386 shares in the company, valued at $97,518.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michelle M. Sterling sold 5,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.44, for a total value of $480,606.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,179 shares of company stock worth $1,188,441. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. BidaskClub lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Edward Jones cut QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.31 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.93.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $68.65. 453,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,250,755. The stock has a market cap of $86.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.51. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.10 and a 1-year high of $90.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 112.21% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.74%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

