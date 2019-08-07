QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) Price Tops $0.0020

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 7th. QuadrantProtocol has a market cap of $683,245.00 and approximately $52,853.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, QuadrantProtocol has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. One QuadrantProtocol token can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and CoinBene.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00246393 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008385 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.31 or 0.01226862 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00019978 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00094350 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000396 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol Token Profile

QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,019,710 tokens. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol . The official message board for QuadrantProtocol is medium.com/quadrantprotocol . QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant . QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com

Buying and Selling QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuadrantProtocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuadrantProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

