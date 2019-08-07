QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $119.84 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) will report $119.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for QTS Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $118.59 million to $121.39 million. QTS Realty Trust reported sales of $112.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $473.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $469.00 million to $477.52 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $525.37 million, with estimates ranging from $504.48 million to $534.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover QTS Realty Trust.

Get QTS Realty Trust alerts:

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $119.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.53 million. QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 2.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QTS. ValuEngine lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

Shares of NYSE:QTS traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.00. 465,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,790. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.52. QTS Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $34.27 and a twelve month high of $47.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 67.69%.

In related news, insider Jon D. Greaves sold 5,555 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $253,030.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,236. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wayne M. Rehberger purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at $138,593. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 946,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,576,000 after purchasing an additional 81,820 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 803,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,117,000 after purchasing an additional 12,528 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 640,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,566,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in QTS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,068,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 480,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,175,000 after purchasing an additional 53,591 shares during the period.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QTS Realty Trust (QTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.