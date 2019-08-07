QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07), RTT News reports. QEP Resources had a negative net margin of 60.23% and a positive return on equity of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $296.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:QEP traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,814,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,458,180. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.99. The stock has a market cap of $922.41 million, a P/E ratio of -23.53 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. QEP Resources has a fifty-two week low of $3.39 and a fifty-two week high of $12.05.

Several analysts recently weighed in on QEP shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QEP Resources in a report on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of QEP Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. CIBC reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of QEP Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of QEP Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.73.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TT International acquired a new position in shares of QEP Resources in the first quarter worth $2,338,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of QEP Resources during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of QEP Resources during the 4th quarter worth $1,493,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of QEP Resources during the 4th quarter worth $19,230,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of QEP Resources during the 1st quarter worth $760,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

QEP Resources Company Profile

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

