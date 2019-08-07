Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated Lifted by Barrington Research (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research lifted their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Sykes Enterprises in a report issued on Thursday, August 1st. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.73. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Sykes Enterprises’ FY2020 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $389.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Sidoti cut their price objective on shares of Sykes Enterprises from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Sykes Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of SYKE stock opened at $27.76 on Monday. Sykes Enterprises has a 12 month low of $22.67 and a 12 month high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.63.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 3,276.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

About Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

