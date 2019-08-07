Q4 2019 Earnings Forecast for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Issued By Capital One Financial

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial cut their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for American Campus Communities in a report issued on Thursday, August 1st. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.78. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $63.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ACC. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities lowered shares of American Campus Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.43.

Shares of ACC stock opened at $46.18 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.29. American Campus Communities has a 52 week low of $38.40 and a 52 week high of $49.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Green Street Investors LLC increased its position in American Campus Communities by 48.7% in the second quarter. Green Street Investors LLC now owns 118,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,484,000 after purchasing an additional 38,900 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in American Campus Communities by 14.0% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 92,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 11,306 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in American Campus Communities by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 206,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in American Campus Communities in the second quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in American Campus Communities by 2.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 254,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.39%.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Recommended Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.