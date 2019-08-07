Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) Cut by Piper Jaffray Companies

Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) – Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Godaddy in a research note issued on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. Olson now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.46. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Godaddy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GDDY. TheStreet lowered Godaddy from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Godaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $95.00 target price on Godaddy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Godaddy in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Godaddy in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.89.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $65.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.63. Godaddy has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $84.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $737.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.40 million. Godaddy had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

In related news, CEO Scott Wagner sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.87, for a total value of $2,733,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rebecca Morrow sold 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $100,595.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,143 shares of company stock worth $5,705,213 over the last three months. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Godaddy by 205.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Godaddy by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Godaddy in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Godaddy by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Godaddy in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

