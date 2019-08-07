Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Sterling Bancorp Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:STL)

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) – Equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies cut their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for Sterling Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. Breese now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.56. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $263.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Sterling Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 12th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. FIG Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 29th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sterling Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

STL stock opened at $19.65 on Monday. Sterling Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.62 and a 52 week high of $23.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.34.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STL. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,661 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 429.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,075,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,663,000 after buying an additional 1,683,450 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,220,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,995,000 after buying an additional 1,073,414 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,734,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 590.8% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 579,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,326,000 after buying an additional 495,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Javier L. Evan sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $31,579.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,860.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.00%.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

