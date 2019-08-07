Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Spin Master Corp Decreased by Analyst (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp (TSE:TOY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Spin Master in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spin Master’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.74 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$429.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$398.34 million.

TOY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James set a C$55.00 target price on shares of Spin Master and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$57.00 to C$55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spin Master currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$50.00.

TSE:TOY opened at C$40.54 on Monday. Spin Master has a 12 month low of C$34.93 and a 12 month high of C$56.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$38.08.

In related news, Director Benoit Gadbois sold 108,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.50, for a total transaction of C$4,374,043.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 684,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$27,717,380.25.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company sells toys and related products to retail customers and distributors, as well as online.

