Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Lifted by William Blair

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Markel in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 31st. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $10.75 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $10.65. William Blair also issued estimates for Markel’s Q4 2019 earnings at $10.61 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $13.78 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $11.28 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $11.04 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $10.90 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MKL. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Markel in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,000.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Markel to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Monday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Markel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,130.25.

Shares of Markel stock opened at $1,103.90 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,101.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 53.77 and a beta of 0.79. Markel has a 12 month low of $950.16 and a 12 month high of $1,228.32.

In other news, insider Alan I. Kirshner sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,106.17, for a total value of $221,234.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,785 shares in the company, valued at $24,097,913.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony F. Markel sold 41 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,118.24, for a total value of $45,847.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,338 shares in the company, valued at $111,083,725.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,509 shares of company stock worth $2,782,278. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Markel during the first quarter worth about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Markel by 52.0% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Markel during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Markel by 45.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 64 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Markel by 40.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 66 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

