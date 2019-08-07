Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) Decreased by Analyst

Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Concho Resources in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.15. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Concho Resources’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.78 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.13 EPS.

Get Concho Resources alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Concho Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $131.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target (down previously from $171.00) on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Concho Resources to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.08.

Shares of NYSE CXO opened at $66.64 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.15. Concho Resources has a 52-week low of $66.20 and a 52-week high of $160.81.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Concho Resources had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.89%.

In other news, Director Gary A. Merriman purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.90 per share, with a total value of $139,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Concho Resources by 2,400.0% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Concho Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Concho Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Concho Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Concho Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Further Reading: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Concho Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concho Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.