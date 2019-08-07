Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) Reduced by Oppenheimer

Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for Cheesecake Factory in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.59. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.66 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CAKE. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush decreased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.25.

Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $40.95 on Monday. Cheesecake Factory has a 12-month low of $40.71 and a 12-month high of $55.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.41.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $602.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 379.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1,134.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 31.5% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edie A. Ames purchased 700 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.18 per share, for a total transaction of $33,026.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,673.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurence B. Mindel purchased 2,000 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Cheesecake Factory’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is 54.32%.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Featured Article: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.