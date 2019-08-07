Q3 2019 Earnings Forecast for Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) Issued By Northcoast Research

Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research decreased their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for Integer in a report issued on Friday, August 2nd. Northcoast Research analyst D. Keiser now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.11. Northcoast Research has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Integer’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.43 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.97 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ITGR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Integer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on shares of Integer from $90.00 to $4.29 and set an “average” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.57.

NYSE ITGR opened at $80.70 on Monday. Integer has a 12 month low of $67.72 and a 12 month high of $92.61. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.17. Integer had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $314.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Integer news, Director James F. Hinrichs bought 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.47 per share, with a total value of $256,762.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,410.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Integer by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 19,501 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Integer by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 70,879 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,401,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Integer by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Integer during the 4th quarter worth about $30,458,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Integer by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 351,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,814,000 after buying an additional 25,002 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

