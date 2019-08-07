Q3 2019 Earnings Forecast for First Interstate Bancsystem Inc Issued By Piper Jaffray Companies (NASDAQ:FIBK)

First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) – Research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for First Interstate Bancsystem in a report issued on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.83. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for First Interstate Bancsystem’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Interstate Bancsystem has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.98.

NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $38.88 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.22. First Interstate Bancsystem has a 1-year low of $34.61 and a 1-year high of $47.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from First Interstate Bancsystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. First Interstate Bancsystem’s payout ratio is presently 42.47%.

In other First Interstate Bancsystem news, Director Peter I. Wold acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $37,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,161.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Riley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $196,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,880 shares in the company, valued at $861,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 323,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,804,000 after acquiring an additional 95,117 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 8,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new position in First Interstate Bancsystem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 81,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Finally, First Interstate Bank boosted its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 252,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,008,000 after acquiring an additional 16,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate Bancsystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

