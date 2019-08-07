Q3 2019 Earnings Estimate for Xylem Inc Issued By Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:XYL)

Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities lowered their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Xylem in a report released on Friday, August 2nd. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.90. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Xylem’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. Xylem had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.69.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $75.82 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Xylem has a 1-year low of $60.65 and a 1-year high of $85.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.19.

In related news, insider Colin R. Sabol sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total transaction of $337,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,622.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total transaction of $375,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,473,109.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,318 shares of company stock valued at $2,751,344. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Xylem by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,986,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,184,554,000 after buying an additional 516,715 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in Xylem by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,274,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $495,907,000 after buying an additional 26,743 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,270,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,217,000 after buying an additional 134,307 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Xylem by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,235,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,716,000 after buying an additional 10,680 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Xylem by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,754,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,641,000 after buying an additional 91,397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

