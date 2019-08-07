Q3 2019 Earnings Estimate for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Issued By Oppenheimer

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) – Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Exelixis in a report issued on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer analyst S. Tuerkcan now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.17. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Exelixis’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

EXEL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Cowen set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $20.24 on Monday. Exelixis has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.02. The company has a current ratio of 8.64, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Exelixis had a net margin of 70.52% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The business had revenue of $240.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 120,100.0% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Exelixis during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Exelixis during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Exelixis by 999.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 217,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $4,476,348.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Morrissey sold 34,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $730,182.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 472,482 shares of company stock worth $9,748,797. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

