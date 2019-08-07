Q3 2019 Earnings Estimate for CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Issued By William Blair

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CRA International in a report released on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair analyst T. Mchugh now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.70. William Blair also issued estimates for CRA International’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CRAI. ValuEngine lowered shares of CRA International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of CRA International in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CRA International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CRA International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CRA International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.50.

CRAI stock opened at $41.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.89. CRA International has a 52-week low of $34.24 and a 52-week high of $58.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. CRA International had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $110.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRAI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of CRA International by 360.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CRA International during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRA International during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of CRA International by 296.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRA International during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.09%.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

