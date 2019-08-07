Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) Boosted by Analyst

Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) – Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boot Barn in a report issued on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst P. Keith now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.16. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $30.00 target price on shares of Boot Barn and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.10.

Shares of BOOT opened at $31.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.68. The firm has a market cap of $861.98 million, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $39.59.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $185.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.98 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

In other news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 81,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $2,680,392.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,644. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,894,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,261,000 after buying an additional 22,632 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after buying an additional 150,763 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,094,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,223,000 after buying an additional 198,108 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 934,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,505,000 after buying an additional 101,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 520,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,866,000 after buying an additional 22,753 shares in the last quarter.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.