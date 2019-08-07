Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) Cut by DA Davidson

NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) – Research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 31st. DA Davidson analyst M. Kelleher now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.10). DA Davidson also issued estimates for NeoPhotonics’ FY2019 earnings at ($0.91) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NPTN. MKM Partners raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of NeoPhotonics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.84.

NeoPhotonics stock opened at $5.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.91 million, a P/E ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. NeoPhotonics has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $9.48.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $81.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.91 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 11.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.55%. NeoPhotonics’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 413.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 356.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 12,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 9,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth Lynne Eby acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.57 per share, for a total transaction of $178,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total transaction of $69,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

