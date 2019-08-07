Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Issued By KeyCorp

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lam Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp analyst W. Twigg now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $3.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.34. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $252.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lam Research’s Q2 2020 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $3.95 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $4.56 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $15.09 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $4.45 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $5.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $5.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.81 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $20.73 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LRCX. ValuEngine cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lam Research to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.69.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $194.52 on Monday. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $122.64 and a 1-year high of $218.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.61.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.22. Lam Research had a return on equity of 43.82% and a net margin of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

In other news, insider Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 3,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $837,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,109 shares of company stock worth $5,072,969 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 287.7% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 16.8% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 128,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,078,000 after purchasing an additional 18,539 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 20.5% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 634,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,527,000 after purchasing an additional 108,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 1.7% during the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 6,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

