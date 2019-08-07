Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Trims Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,176 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 28.8% during the first quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 22,127 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 4,942 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 22.9% during the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 4,616 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth about $312,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 131.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.5% during the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 9,260 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $1,061,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 435,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,119,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.25. The stock had a trading volume of 244,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,256,189. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.36. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12-month low of $49.31 and a 12-month high of $86.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.81.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $34.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 29.24%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.82.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

