Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Takes Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 1.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,737,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,976,000 after buying an additional 62,642 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 41.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,555,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,338,000 after buying an additional 1,046,677 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,495,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,085,000 after buying an additional 97,017 shares in the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 16,590.4% in the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,152,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 2,139,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,957,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,972,000 after buying an additional 64,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital cut Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $169.00 price objective (up from $163.00) on shares of Cummins in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Cummins from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on Cummins from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cummins from $167.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.67.

NYSE CMI traded down $4.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $149.60. 30,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190,766. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.80. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.40 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.311 per share. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.47%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

