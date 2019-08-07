Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Sells 820 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 95,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,308,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 150.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 118,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,185,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, D. Scott Neal Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 8,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the period.

VYM traded down $1.00 on Wednesday, hitting $84.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,770. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.90. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $73.18 and a 12 month high of $89.47.

