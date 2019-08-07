Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Sells 760 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. TCG Advisors LP bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 285.7% during the 1st quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine cut Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.64.

NYSE:PSX traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.17. 66,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,456,840. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $78.44 and a twelve month high of $123.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.32. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $28.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 30.74%.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.91 per share, with a total value of $165,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

