Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Sells 758 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 38.7% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 46.2% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 358.7% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MS traded down $1.36 on Wednesday, reaching $39.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 701,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,029,962. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $36.74 and a twelve month high of $50.84. The firm has a market cap of $67.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.90.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Oppenheimer set a $65.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $69.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.92.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

