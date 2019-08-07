Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Sells 2,140 Shares of Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AGR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Avangrid by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,868,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,572,000 after acquiring an additional 810,834 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,303,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 973.8% during the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 184,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,327,000 after purchasing an additional 167,500 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 42.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 346,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,449,000 after purchasing an additional 102,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 236.8% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 114,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 80,517 shares during the last quarter. 14.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGR stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.73. 4,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,495. Avangrid Inc has a 52-week low of $45.81 and a 52-week high of $53.47. The company has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.28.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). Avangrid had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avangrid Inc will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.64%.

AGR has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Avangrid in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $52.50 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.17.

In other Avangrid news, Director Teresa A. Herbert bought 1,000 shares of Avangrid stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.95 per share, with a total value of $48,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $48,950. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

