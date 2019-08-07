Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Sells 20,473 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,473 shares during the quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Middleton & Co Inc MA grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 4,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 8,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 23,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

IWD traded down $1.58 on Wednesday, hitting $122.46. The company had a trading volume of 31,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,453. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $104.07 and a 12-month high of $130.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.03.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

