Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Purchases Shares of 11,847 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $391,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $185,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 112.1% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 389.6% in the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,640,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,000 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 11,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,355,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,526,539. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.48. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.58 and a twelve month high of $44.84.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

