Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,504 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHA. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $328,000. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 35,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broadleaf Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 18,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.69. 2,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,538. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.52. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $57.04 and a twelve month high of $78.34.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

